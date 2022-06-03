Eaton Vance Management Buys 139 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of Nucor worth $36,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 100.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $131.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.36.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.