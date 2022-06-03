Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161,195 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Regions Financial worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

