Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,084 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of Akamai Technologies worth $32,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 105,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 121,878 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

AKAM stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.74 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $111.42.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $227,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,825 shares of company stock worth $5,873,256. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

