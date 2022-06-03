Eaton Vance Management Has $31.69 Million Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,642 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.67% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $31,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,946.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

OCDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.