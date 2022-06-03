Eaton Vance Management Has $38.37 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $38,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $290.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $256.77 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.62.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

