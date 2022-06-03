Eaton Vance Management Has $40.04 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of MGM Resorts International worth $40,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $35.13 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

