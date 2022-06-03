Eaton Vance Management Has $41.23 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,308 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.33% of Independent Bank Group worth $41,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,451,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,756,000 after buying an additional 57,409 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 219,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on IBTX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,663.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $187,365.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,617.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.61. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.