Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Pool worth $27,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $414.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $412.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $377.52 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

