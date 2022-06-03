Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,479 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $28,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,087,000 after buying an additional 508,080 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after buying an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,012,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE RGA opened at $125.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.