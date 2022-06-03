Eaton Vance Management Sells 7,926 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.39% of Tetra Tech worth $35,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $139.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.71 and its 200 day moving average is $155.11. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.