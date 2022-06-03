Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

ETX stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

