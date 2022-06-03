Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of ENX opened at $9.92 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.