Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Argus

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Argus from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.55. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 740.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

