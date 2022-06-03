Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,344,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

