Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Earnings Results

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $73.62 on Friday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 39.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

