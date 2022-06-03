Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.20)-(0.16) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $244-246 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.43 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of ESTC traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.50.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

