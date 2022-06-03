Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,997 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

