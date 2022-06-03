Ellipsis (EPS) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Ellipsis (EPS) traded up 40.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $126.99 million and $1.99 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,701,572 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

