Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Down 3.2%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 48,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
About Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR)
