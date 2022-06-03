Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 801 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

