EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 150,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,177. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.49.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,114,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 103,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EMX Royalty by 24.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in EMX Royalty during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in EMX Royalty by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

