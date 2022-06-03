Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Holdings Decreased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 196,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EHC opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

