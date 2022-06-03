Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.64

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.58. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 54,724 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Services of America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.
Energy Services of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESOA)
Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Services of America (ESOA)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.