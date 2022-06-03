Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.64

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.58. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 54,724 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Services of America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth about $906,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Energy Services of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

