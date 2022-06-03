Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,641,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,412 shares during the period. Enerpac Tool Group comprises about 1.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 7.70% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $94,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $200,681.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPAC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,725. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group (Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

