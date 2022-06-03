Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $97,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF opened at $15.43 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

