Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Enovis stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,931. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.40 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. Enovis’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

