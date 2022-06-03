Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. PB Investment Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 258,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of ENV traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.50. 398,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,965. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -233.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.