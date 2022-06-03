Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 398,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.92 and a beta of 1.08. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.