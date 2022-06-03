Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.43. Envista posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34. Envista has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,182. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

