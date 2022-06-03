EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Million

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $633.45 or 0.02130088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.57 or 0.00418875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000276 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

