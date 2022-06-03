EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) will post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.77. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $9.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $14.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $15.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.34. The stock had a trading volume of 437,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,799. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.39.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

