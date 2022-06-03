EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,142 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of EQT worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,505,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NYSE EQT opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.