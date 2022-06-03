Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $694.64 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $621.34 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $711.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,608 shares of company stock worth $2,470,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus cut their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

