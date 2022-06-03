Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.05, for a total value of $688,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $694.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $711.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $737.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $621.34 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus cut their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

