Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives C$11.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQX shares. CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

CVE:EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 35,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$377,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,384,431.55. Also, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$35,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,673,489.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,794 shares of company stock worth $669,242.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

