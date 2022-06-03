Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $88.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

