Eric J. Ende Buys 15,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,647,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,501,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

