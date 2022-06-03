Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $180.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

ETSY stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

