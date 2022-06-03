Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Ajay Nigam Sells 365 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) insider Ajay Nigam sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $15,421.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64.

On Monday, May 2nd, Ajay Nigam sold 364 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $15,692.04.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Everbridge by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

