Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HYPR stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYPR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

