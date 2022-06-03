Everex Price Down 40.8% Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Everex has a market cap of $269,709.01 and $7,045.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everex Profile

EVX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

