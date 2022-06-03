Exeedme 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $414,662.00 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $414,662.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00852185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 942.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00466477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.