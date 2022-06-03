Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Exelon stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,220,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,096. Exelon has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

