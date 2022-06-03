ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService has a 12-month low of $100.87 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $133.30.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.