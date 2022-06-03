EXMO Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,074.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $32,074.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,512.76 or 1.00007910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001977 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001695 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.