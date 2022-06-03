Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 392.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.70. 377,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,461,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $99.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.73.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

