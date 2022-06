F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) & Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Financial Comparison

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) and Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for F45 Training and Euro Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F45 Training 0 3 6 0 2.67 Euro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

F45 Training currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 169.99%. Given F45 Training’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe F45 Training is more favorable than Euro Tech.

Profitability

This table compares F45 Training and Euro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F45 Training -86.44% N/A -12.97% Euro Tech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F45 Training and Euro Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F45 Training $134.02 million 4.54 -$182.71 million ($1.42) -4.52 Euro Tech $21.39 million 0.63 $990,000.00 N/A N/A

Euro Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than F45 Training.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of F45 Training shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Euro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.0% of Euro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

F45 Training beats Euro Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc. operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios. It has operations in the United States, South America, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Flyhalf Holdings Inc. and changed its name to F45 Training Holdings Inc. in March 2019. F45 Training Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Euro Tech (Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It sells analytical instruments, such as chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment. The company also distributes general testing and measuring equipment comprising multi-channel digital and analogue recorders, signal amplifiers, and calibration equipment for energy conservation, renewable energy equipment, power quality analyzers, and continuous emissions monitoring systems; and air pollution control systems to power plants, railway and aero-space industries, utilities, educational institutions, and telecommunications companies. In addition, it offers process control systems, including sensors, temperature gauges, pressure gauges, power and energy consumption meters, flow meters, valves, temperature and pressure transmitters and control devices, and temperature and pressure calibrators, as well as moisture, power, energy, and harmonic analyzers; systems engineering services; and maintenance, installation assistance, and calibration services. Further, the company distributes programmable logic controllers, telemetry units, and supervisory control and data acquisition systems and software; and designs, operates, and manages various waste-water, water, and power generation projects. It also sells its products through Website. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

