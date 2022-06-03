FairGame (FAIR) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. FairGame has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $343,266.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001501 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00117597 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00047609 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005367 BTC.

About FairGame

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

