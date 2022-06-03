Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.63.

FLMN stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $668.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 497,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

