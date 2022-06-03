Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 7th

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 7th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:DUO opened at $0.20 on Friday. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 395,300 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter worth $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

